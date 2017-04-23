Missing man may have headed out on boat when he disappeared: police
David Ramphalie, 38, has been missing since Friday morning. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 12:27PM EDT
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen near the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.
According to investigators, 38-year-old David Ramphalie was last seen in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 7 a.m. Friday.
Ramphalie is described as approximately five-foot-eight and has a thin build with a dark complexion. Police say he was unshaven when he was last seen.
Investigators say Ramphalie has never gone missing before and it is possible he went out on a boat at the time of his disappearance. The watercraft, police say, is a 10-foot boat powered by a trolling motor.
Anyone with information on Ramphalie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Police are setting up a command post on Coxwell Avenue as the search continues.