

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen near the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.

According to investigators, 38-year-old David Ramphalie was last seen in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 7 a.m. Friday.

Ramphalie is described as approximately five-foot-eight and has a thin build with a dark complexion. Police say he was unshaven when he was last seen.

Investigators say Ramphalie has never gone missing before and it is possible he went out on a boat at the time of his disappearance. The watercraft, police say, is a 10-foot boat powered by a trolling motor.

Anyone with information on Ramphalie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Police are setting up a command post on Coxwell Avenue as the search continues.