Police in Peel Region say they’ve obtained surveillance camera video that captures a missing Mississauga teen riding her bicycle one day after her disappearance.

Soleil Fleury was last seen on Nov. 5 at her father’s home near The Credit Woodlands and Dundas Street West at around 10 p.m.

Her parents have said that the 15-year-old’s phone has been off since that time as well.

Susan Clarke and Mario Fleury told CTV News Toronto that they adopted Soleil when she was 11 months old. They said she’s a “straight-A student” at St. Trinity High School in Oakville but had been receiving help for depression.

On Friday, police announced that they had located video of Soleil riding her Nakamura brand bicycle at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Through the video, police were able to determine that Soleil was last seen travelling eastbound on Dundas Street from the Credit Woodlands area.

She is believed to have been carrying a charcoal grey coloured Roots backpack.

Soleil is described as an Asian girl, standing five-feet-tall, 110 pounds with a slim build and straight black hair that sits above her shoulders.

She was last seen riding a greenish yellow coloured bike and wearing pants and a dark jacket.

Previously, police said they had reviewed the girl’s banking records for any activity and tracked her last cellphone ping to her father’s Mississauga home.

Volunteers gathered near there on Wednesday afternoon to continue their search for the missing teen.

“I would like to think that we’re going to find her but then I wake up in the middle of the night and I think the worst things,” the girl’s mother said.

No foul play is believed to be involved in her disappearance but police say they are concerned for Soleil’s well-being and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police or Crime Stoppers.