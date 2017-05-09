

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators say it appears a Mississauga woman found dead in the driveway of her home after being reported missing one week earlier never left her residence.

Peel Regional Police provided an update Tuesday on the murder of 43-year-old Cheryl McVarish, who was found dead in the driveway of her house on Westmount Avenue in Mississauga on March 20.

McVarish was initially reported missing on March 13 and the investigation was turned over to homicide detectives when her body was found one week later.

Police said blunt force trauma may have contributed to her death.

During a news conference Tuesday, police said they believe McVarish was “concealed” in her home during the time she was reported missing to the time her body was found.

Peel Regional Police previously said that McVarish’s boyfriend’s father, 64-year-old Gil DaSilva, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in her death.