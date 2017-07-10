

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A nine-year-old Cambridge girl who went missing after leaving the home of a relative in Ethel has been found safe.

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County issued a news release about the girl Wednesday night after she didn’t return to a relative’s home on Brandon Road, about 100 kilometres north of London.

Police later spoke to the girl’s mother and brother after responding to an incident involving a suspicious vehicle on Brandon Road. The child was not with her mother and brother at that time, police confirmed.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, police said the girl had been located “safe and well.”

OPP in Huron County thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.