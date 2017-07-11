

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A missing rescue dog who bolted from staff at Pearson Airport on Monday will soon be reunited with her new family, the Canadian Border Services Agency says.

In a written statement released Tuesday morning, the CBSA confirmed that the missing dog has been located.

The rescue dog, a 15-pound Pomeranian/ Papillon mix named Emily, arrived at the airport from Greece on Monday afternoon with four other dogs from the rescue organization Stray Paws Rescue.

Stray Paws co-founder Tasoula Somers said while paperwork was being processed, the dogs were let out to relieve themselves in an unfenced parking lot. That is when Emily escaped, she said.

“We were out here waiting for the dogs and we were called by customs and were told that we had to go to another department, the commercial part of the customs section to be approved by them to bring the dogs in – because technically they’re considered commercial, like an import,” Somers said Monday night.

“They said they were going to let the dogs out and do that for us. So we said okay, they’re customs, we don’t have a choice. So I guess they did that, they brought them outside and I don’t know what they did but one of the dogs escaped.”

The dog’s new owner said his family was devastated to learn that their new pup was missing. He said his family wanted to adopt a rescue from Greece so they could get a stray dog off the street.

“Now she’s out, she’s gone,” he said. “The immigration department or the customs department let her out from her crate. Now she’s a stray dog again in Toronto. This broke our heart.”

The CBSA did not say where the dog was found but Stray Paws confirmed that she is currently at the Richview Animal Hospital in Toronto.

The rescue organization said they are working to bring the family to the vet clinic to meet their new pet.