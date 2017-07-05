

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto District School Board says a 15-year-old student who went missing last night while on a field trip to Algonquin Park is believed to have drowned.

The teen, identified by family as 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry, was a student at C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute, located on Sentinel Road in the area of Finch Avenue and Keele Street.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said the field trip, which was attended by 38 students from the North York school and Westview Centennial Secondary School, located near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, was part of an outdoor education and leadership program.

A total of six adults were supervising the trip, including two C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute teachers and four outdoor education specialists.

Ontario Provincial Police said Jeremiah was swimming in Big Trout Lake at around 8 p.m. when he went under water and did not resurface.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre conducted a preliminary search on Tuesday and recovery efforts are continuing today with the assistance of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the OPP emergency Response Team and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Family 'hopeful' teen will be found:

Jeremiah's stepmother Jennifer Anderson said her stepson and his 17-year-old brother left for the trip to Algonquin Park on Sunday.

On Tuesday night, she said the school's principal called to say Jeremiah was missing.

"They got the search party to start but they called it off because it was getting dark," she told CTV News Toronto.

"At the moment, the police officer has mentioned to us that he was presumed under recovery. We are hopeful that we are going to find him."

She said she was told there were three lifeguards watching 22 children at the time Jeremiah went missing.

"How is that possible for him to drown right in front of three lifeguards," she asked.

Jeremiah’s father told CTV News Toronto that he was not concerned about safety prior to his children leaving for the trip.

“That was the least on our minds thinking about the safety because we know the school is supposed to have proper supervision, proper protocol, everything in place,” he said.

Students had 'appropriate supervision,' TDSB says

The TDSB said the staff to student ratio on the trip went above the school board's standards.

“We would have the appropriate supervision,” Bird said. “There would have been swim tests prior to the trip beginning and that’s just part of the TDSB approach to trips of this nature.”

Students were originally scheduled to return home on Friday but are heading back early in light of the incident.

"We notified all parents last night to make sure they knew what had happened and to let them know that their children would be coming home early as they portage out of Algonquin to the most immediate pickup point that we can get to them with buses," Bird said.

"We are trying to have counsellors meet them up there as fast as we can, obviously trying to support not only the family directly impacted by this but the students and staff that are a part of this trip."