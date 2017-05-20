Missing Toronto man found murdered in Kawartha Lakes
Bayram Abolhassani-Larki is shown in this handout photo. The Toronto man has been found dead in Kawartha Lakes. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 1:52PM EDT
A 19-year-old Toronto man who disappeared in December has been found dead in Kawartha Lakes in an apparent homicide.
Bayram Abolhassani-Larki was found dead in a vehicle located in a field off of Post Road on Tuesday afternoon.
In a news release issued Saturday, Kawartha Lakes Police said that an autopsy has since confirmed that Abolhassani-Larki was the victim of a homicide.
Abolhassani-Larki was previously reported missing in December after last being seen near Front and John streets.
At the time, police said that they were “concerned for his well-being.”