

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 19-year-old Toronto man who disappeared in December has been found dead in Kawartha Lakes in an apparent homicide.

Bayram Abolhassani-Larki was found dead in a vehicle located in a field off of Post Road on Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release issued Saturday, Kawartha Lakes Police said that an autopsy has since confirmed that Abolhassani-Larki was the victim of a homicide.

Abolhassani-Larki was previously reported missing in December after last being seen near Front and John streets.

At the time, police said that they were “concerned for his well-being.”