MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Peel regional police say a Mississauga, Ont., doctor is charged in a voyeurism investigation.

Police say two women allege a camera was placed in the employee washroom of the Lakeshore Cawthra Medical Centre.

Investigators say a 45-year-old doctor from Milton, Ont., was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of voyeurism.

He is to appear in court next month.