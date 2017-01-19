Mississauga man charged after human remains found in Parry Sound now dead: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:50PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:54PM EST
PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man arrested following the discovery of human remains on a snowmobile trail north of Parry Sound, Ont., has died.
The remains were found on a trail off Nobel road on Sunday night.
Police announced Wednesday that, in co-operation with Peel regional police, a man had been arrested and charged.
OPP said in a release Thursday that the 34-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man had died, but gave no other details.
They say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact police.