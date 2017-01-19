

The Canadian Press





PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man arrested following the discovery of human remains on a snowmobile trail north of Parry Sound, Ont., has died.

The remains were found on a trail off Nobel road on Sunday night.

Police announced Wednesday that, in co-operation with Peel regional police, a man had been arrested and charged.

OPP said in a release Thursday that the 34-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man had died, but gave no other details.

They say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact police.