

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 37-year-old Mississauga man faces charges after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted while issuing a ticket in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say that at 8 a.m., the parking officer was on George Street, near Dundas Street East, when he noticed a truck that was parked over a section of the sidewalk, in violation of a city bylaw.

As the parking officer was writing a ticket, a man approached the officer and allegedly physically assaulted him.

A suspect identified as Przemyslaw Damski was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is expected to appear in court at College Park on May 29.