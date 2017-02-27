

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say a Mississauga man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Oakville.

Police have released few details about the case but say the 46-year-old accused and the alleged victim were known to one another.

Croos-Rodrigo Nazernan-Fernando was arrested in the case on Feb. 23 and has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Det. Const. Ross amore at 905-465-8972.