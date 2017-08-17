

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 57-year-old man has died of his injuries after being involved in a collision in Oakville earlier this week.

The collision happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Burnhamthorpe Road East between Ninth Line and Trafalgar Road. Halton Regional Police said an eastbound van crossed over the centre line and struck another van travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the westbound van, a Mississauga man, was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries. Police confirmed Thursday that he died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said they are not releasing his identity at the request of his family.

The 30-year-old driver of the eastbound van sustained minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the collision, but no charges have been laid so far.

Police are asking any witnesses to the collision to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 extension 5065 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).