

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Canadian pastor released from prison in North Korea this week is back in the country.

Hyeong Soo Lim was released on what state media described as "sick bail" after being handed a life sentence with hard labour in 2015.

Lim is a pastor with the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga.

Global Affairs Canada released a statement saying that the federal government is celebrating Lim's "long-awaited" return to Canada.

A spokeswoman for Lim's family says he had a "private reunion" with his family when landed in the country late this morning.

Lisa Pak says Lim is currently resting, but will attend service at his church tomorrow.

His family is expected to address the media Saturday afternoon.