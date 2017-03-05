

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A teacher at a private Islamic school in Mississauga has been terminated after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, the school confirmed Sunday.

On Saturday, Peel Regional Police announced that a teacher at Safa & Marwa Islamic School, located at 5550 McAdam Road in Mississauga, had been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in connection with an alleged incident on Feb. 24 involving a 17-year-old girl.

In a statement posted on the school's website, the principal, Elham Abdel-hamid, said when the allegations first came to light, the educator was immediately suspended. When staff learned this weekend that charges had been laid in the case, Abdel-hamid said the teacher was fired.

The principal noted that the alleged assault occurred outside of school hours and not on school property.

“I assure you that the safety and well-being of each and every student is the school’s priority. We have clear policies and procedures that ensure the safety of our students and provide a secure learning environment,” Abdel-hamid’s statement read.

“Please feel confident, as parents, that your children are well cared for and protected while they are at school. I want to assure you that SAM continues to be a safe place for your child to learn and grow.”

The principal added that support staff will be on hand Monday to answer any questions students might have.

Safa & Marwa Islamic School, founded in 1998, is a non-profit private educational institution for kindergarten to Grade 12.

The teacher, identified by police as 41-year-old Tahir Mahmood, is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on April 4.