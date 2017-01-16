

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 15-year-old Mississauga girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert Monday morning has been found safe, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Investigators say she was located by Toronto police in good health but police did not say where she was found.

The Amber Alert was issued this morning after police said they believed she had been abducted from the area of St. Barbara Boulevard and Comiskey Crescent at around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, witnesses saw two males force a female believed to be the teen into a grey or silver older model Honda Odyssey in the area.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on St. Barbara Boulevard towards Derry Road West.

The teenager was reported missing by her parents on Sunday night.

Her father said he feels “great relief” now that she has been found.

”I just want to get her home and keep her safe, tell her I love her and hold her and hug her,” he said tearfully.

“Hopefully it never happens again.”

He thanked members of the public who helped search for her.

Peel police say the investigation into her disappearance is still ongoing.

Police previously described the first suspect wanted in connection with the incident as a South Asian male who is about 24 years old and is approximately 6-feet-2 inches tall with brown eyes and a thin build. He was wearing an orange turban, a grey sweater with cut-off sleeves and a green shirt underneath.

The second suspect was described only as a South Asian male with black hair.

Police say they are not sure what the young girl was doing in the area where she went missing.

Speaking to CP24 Monday morning, Const. Harinder Sohi said the teen has gone missing before but never under these circumstances.