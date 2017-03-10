Mississauga woman, 43, charged with six robberies: police
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 8:58PM EST
Peel Regional Police say they arrested and charged a 43-year-old Mississauga woman on Friday with six robberies committed over the past 14 months.
The suspect is accused of robbing a dry cleaner, a pharmacy and jewelry store and three banks between January 16, 2016 and March 4, 2017.
On Friday, a suspect identified as Lisa Gruchalla was arrested and charged.
She is facing six counts of robbery and four counts of wearing a disguise with intent.
She was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Saturday at the Brampton courthouse.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).