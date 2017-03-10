

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they arrested and charged a 43-year-old Mississauga woman on Friday with six robberies committed over the past 14 months.

The suspect is accused of robbing a dry cleaner, a pharmacy and jewelry store and three banks between January 16, 2016 and March 4, 2017.

On Friday, a suspect identified as Lisa Gruchalla was arrested and charged.

She is facing six counts of robbery and four counts of wearing a disguise with intent.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Saturday at the Brampton courthouse.

