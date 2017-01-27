

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Peel police have charged a 32-year-old woman with mischief alleging that she made up a story about witnessing a teen girl being abducted, triggering an Amber Alert earlier this month.

The charge stems from a reported incident on Jan. 15.

At the time, police said they received information that a woman had witnessed a girl being forced in to a vehicle near Santa Barbara Boulevard and Comiskey Crescent in Mississauga.

Later in the day, a 15-year-old girl was reported missing in the city.

“At that time, the witness who reported the abduction to police provided investigators with information that led them to believe the missing female was possibly the abducted female which resulted in an Amber Alert,” police said in a news release issued late Friday afternoon.

“The missing 15-year-old female was later located in good health and the investigation determined that she was not the victim of the abduction.”

On Thursday, investigators concluded that the abduction never in fact took place. A suspect was subsequently arrested.

Uzma Khan, of Mississauga, is charged with public mischief.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).