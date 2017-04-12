

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A prominent Montreal-based HIV/AIDS researcher has died in a swimming accident off the coast of southern Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

CP24 has learned that Dr. Mark Wainberg was on vacation with his family when he disappeared into the water at a beach in Bal Harbour, Florida, an island east of Miami, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., Wainberg’s son lost sight of his Dad who was swimming at Bal Harbour Beach. According to investigators, his son rushed into the water, swam out to where he last saw him, and brought him back into shore.

Bal Harbour Police’s acting Chief Mike De La Rosa said beach goers were administering CPR when police arrived.

Fire rescuers continued treatment of the 71-year-old at the scene. Wainberg was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators haven't confirmed if he drowned or suffered a medical episode that led to his death.

The coast guard had issued a warning for choppy surf which could create a high risk of rip currents on Tuesday morning, De La Rosa said.

Wainberg was the founder and director of McGill University’s AIDS Centre alongside a professor of medicine and microbiology and immunology.

He was the first to identify the anti-viral drug Lamivudine that reduces the amount of HIV in the body by slowing down the damage the disease does to the body’s immune system.

In 2001, he was named to the Order of Canada, and made an officer of the national Order of Quebec, four years later.

Wainberg would have turned 72 on April 21.