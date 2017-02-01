

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A Montreal man has been arrested for allegedly uttering hate speech on social media.

The 47-year-old was arrested Tuesday night at his residence in Kirkland, on Montreal's west island.

City police are expected to question him later today.

They say Quebec provincial police told them about the comments.

The exact nature of the charges the man may face is still unclear.

The arrest comes just a few days after a gunman killed six men who were praying at a Quebec City mosque and wounded several others.