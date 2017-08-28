

The Canadian Press





Montreal police say they have arrested a man who was sought in connection with alleged drug offences in Ontario and was also on a list of most wanted criminals in the United States.

They say they apprehended Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, 35, and another man on a cycling path last Wednesday for alleged drug possession.

Ontario Provincial Police were looking for Sychanta, who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Montreal police say he was on the list of the top 10 criminals wanted by the Homeland Security Investigations unit of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Sychanta was arraigned in Montreal last Thursday on charges of drug possession, obstructing the work of police officers and using false documents.

He is expected to be sent to Ontario before possible extradition proceedings.

The most-wanted list states Sychanta was born in Laos and was first indicted in 2005 in Michigan.

It says he evaded capture and continued to supervise a drug-smuggling organization based near Windsor, Ont.