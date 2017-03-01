

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two additional suspects — a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, have been arrested in relation to a violent home invasion and attempted murder that occurred in North York late last year, Toronto Police said Wednesday.

On Dec. 31, 2016, police said a 34-year-old victim was in an apartment in the area of O’Connor Drive and Wakunda Place visiting two friends.

Sometime before 1:12 a.m. that morning, three suspects armed with a gun forced their way into the apartment and ordered its occupants to get on the floor.

They found the 34-year-old victim in another area of the apartment and a brief struggle occurred, police said.

The victim was shot in the throat and the three suspects fled the scene on foot.

Two suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby home a short time later.

On Tuesday, police located and arrested two additional suspects related to this incident.

A suspect identified as Christopher Lucas of Toronto faces 23 charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm and possession of crack cocaine.

He was scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces 10 charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and crack cocaine possession.

He was scheduled to appear in court at 311 Jarvis Street on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).