

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Ontario's immigration minister says while her province seems to have avoided a sudden influx of asylum seekers, there are still lessons to be learned from the situation next door in Quebec.

And Laura Albanese says one of them is that current global situation means there is no reason Ontario couldn't be the next destination for border crossers.

Albanese says that's why the province needs more information from the federal government about who exactly is coming through unofficial ports of entry and what their plans are.

Sharing that kind of information is part of the purpose of the federal-provincial task force set up in mid-August to manage the arrival of hundreds of people a day, mostly through an unofficial border crossing in Quebec.

The task force meets again Friday in Ottawa and Albanese says she'll be keeping up her push for more data on the asylum seekers currently arriving, as well as those already here.

Albanese said, however, the numbers appear to be dropping enough that temporary facilities set up in Cornwall, Ont., may no longer be needed, although they will be kept on standby just in case.