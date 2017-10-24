

Chris Fox, CP24.com





More than $121 million in badly needed federal funds for transit could go unspent unless the Liberal government agrees to extend a deadline for its use.

In August, of last year, the federal government allocated the City of Toronto a total of $856 million in funding from the first phase of its $3.4 billion Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

The money, however, needed to be spent only on projects with completion dates prior to March 31, 2019. There was also a further stipulation that no more than 40 per cent of the money could be spent in the final year of the funding window.

According to a staff report that is being considered at the city’s executive committee today, a total of $121.5 million of the federal funds are “currently at risk” because they cannot be spent within the timeframe. The report also notes that 37 per cent of the total funds are scheduled to be spent in the second year of the program, leaving “limited contingency for slippage in project delivery.”

As a result, staff are recommending that council ask Ottawa to extend the window for the completion of eligible projects by a year to March 31, 2020 and to also amend the funding guidelines so up to 70 per cent of the total investment can be spent in the final year of the program.

“When the fund was announced last summer we knew we were embarking on ambitious schedule of repair, renewal and expansion of the TTC,” Mayor Tory told reporters at city hall on Tuesday morning. “A little over a year later we now find ourselves in a situation, as do other cities, where we are grappling with the tight deadline as we work to deliver on the much needed projects and of course we do not want to leave this money on the table.”

The city has identified 87 projects which are eligible for the federal funds, with the majority of those geared towards maintenance and state-of-repair improvements at the TTC.

Tory said he can’t provide a list of planned work that is at risk if the deadline isn’t extended but he conceded that the latter phases of some projects could be “excluded.”

“When it came to the reality of actually looking at all the projects that we had it was just a difficult logistical undertaking to do it,” Tory said. “If your grandmother left you $10,000 tomorrow and said you could do some renovations to your house but that they had to be completed in 30 days and so on, if you just think about the task that is involved in that, people would find that to be a very difficult challenge.”

The staff report does point out that the city could reduce the total amount of funds at risk to $84.8 million by redirecting some of the money to the purchase of new buses.

Tory pointed out that that even that may carry some “logistical challenges,” though.

“Every city in Canada is out there trying to purchase buses from limited number of suppliers because of this influx of money,” he said.