

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Leaders from all three levels of government collectively acknowledged Tuesday that action is needed to cool the city’s red-hot housing market, but at the same time sounded a note of caution that any action must be designed to carefully cool the embers rather than dump cold water on the problem.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Ontario’s Minister of Finance Charles Sousa and Mayor John Tory sat down for a much-anticipated meeting to discuss the housing crisis in Toronto this afternoon.

Speaking with reporters following the meeting, Tory said that there is “no silver bullet” for the problem. But he vowed that all three levels of government will continue to coordinate their actions to try and come up with solutions that will restore some hope for residents who are desperately trying to stay in the city amid skyrocketing home prices and rent increases.

In terms of concrete steps, the three men did not reveal exactly what measures they plan to take. Most of the heavy lifting is expected to come in the form of provincial measures that will be introduced as part of the provincial budget on April 27. Sousa has promised a ‘comprehensive suite of tools’ aimed at stabilizing the market without tanking it.

For his part, Morneau said that the federal government is working to produce better data on what is driving the runaway home prices in the GTA, a move welcomed by Tory, who has repeatedly called for better information on what is happening in the market.

Morneau also said the federal government is working on improving tax compliance in terms of home sales in the GTA and preventing money laundering by those who might be using Toronto real estate as a safe and stable place to park money.

Morneau also ruled out a capital gains tax as part of the solution, saying that everything the federal government has to say about capital gains taxes was already said in the last budget.

The federal finance minister also said that the three agreed not to take measures that would boost demand.

Tory said the three discussed the possibility of a tax on vacant homes in order to discourage speculators form holding on to empty units.

All three pledged to continue to meet regularly in order to coordinate their efforts to stabilize the market.