

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Residents of a downtown Toronto Community Housing building who were displaced by a deadly fire earlier this week will be allowed to return home today.

“We are pleased to advise that most tenants of 291 George St. will be returning home later today following the completion of emergency cleanup and repairs to the building,” TCH said in a release Sunday.

The corporation said staff and contractors worked “round the clock” to complete the clean-up and to restore power, heat, hot water and elevator service in the building.

The building passed a safety inspection this morning, TCH said.

One person was killed and four others were injured after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building on George Street, near Gerrard Street on Thursday night.

Some 60 people were also displaced from the building because of the fire and have been living in temporary accommodation since then.

TCH said Sunday that residents who live on the first, second, third and fifth floors are being allowed home today. However tenants from the fourth floor, as well as those from six units damaged by fire on the second, third and fifth floors, will not be let back in today.

“Restoration work and repairs for these units will take longer to complete,” the corporation said in its release. “Toronto Community Housing will temporarily relocate these tenants to other TCHC apartments over the coming days until repairs to their homes have been completed.”

In a statement released Sunday, Mayor John Tory than ked TCH staff and all others who helped expedite repairs to the building and said he realized that coming home might be hard as well.

“When I visited the residents on the night of the fire and the day after, they were patient and understanding and that is very much appreciated as well,” Tory said in his statement. “I want to acknowledge that many in this building are mourning the loss of a neighbour. TCHC assures me that support will be available for the friends and loved ones of the tenant who lost his life.”