Mother and three children visiting Brampton from Calgary reported missing
Oluseun Ogunfadebo and her three children are shown in this handout photo. The family has been reported missing by their relatives. (Peel Regional Police)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 7:07AM EDT
A mother and her three children have gone missing in Brampton but police say there are no concerns for their safety at this time.
Police say that the family was visiting from Calgary at the time of their disappearance.
They were last seen by relatives in Brampton on Friday.
The mother has been identified as 34-year-old Oluseun Ogunfadebo.
She is believed to be driving a white, 2007 Nissan Armada with Alberta licence plate # BLZ2627