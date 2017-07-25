

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A mother of a baby poisoned while in the care of a 36-year-old woman says dealing with her release from prison is “very difficult.”

Peel Regional Police have issued a safety advisory for Brampton after Christine Allen was released Monday and is living in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West on Charolais Boulevard.

According to officials, Allen is at a high risk to re-offend.

Allen ran a home daycare in Kitchener from 2009 to 2011 where she used eye drops to poison children, some of whom were in her care.

None of the children Allen affected died, but police say one of them became seriously ill.

As well, the mother of a young child – dubbed as “Baby Q” to protect his identity – told Newstalk 1010 on Tuesday that her baby was poisoned while Allen was their houseguest in Guelph. The mother said she and Allen knew each other since they were younger and she invited her to stay with them when she was homeless.

“She’s out now and I couldn’t even sleep last night because she’s not allowed in the Waterloo region but she is allowed in Guelph so there’s nothing stopping her from coming back to Guelph,” Baby Q’s mother said.

The mother confirmed that her baby is doing alright now.

Allen was sentenced to six years in prison after her conviction in 2013 of four counts of administering a noxious substance to cause bodily harm.

As a condition of her release, Allen is not allowed near children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by an adult who’s been approved by her parole supervisor.

With files from The Canadian Press