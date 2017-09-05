Motorcycle rider succumbs to injuries in hospital following collision in Schomberg
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 11:09AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 5, 2017 12:19PM EDT
A 59-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries in hospital after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Schomberg on Monday evening.
The accident happened near Highway 27 and Highway 9 at around 6 p.m.
The victim, identified as John Kaszab, was initially rushed to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition but died shortly afterwards.
The driver of the other vehicle is said to be cooperating with police as they continue their investigation into the deadly incident.