

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 59-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries in hospital after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Schomberg on Monday evening.

The accident happened near Highway 27 and Highway 9 at around 6 p.m.

The victim, identified as John Kaszab, was initially rushed to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition but died shortly afterwards.

The driver of the other vehicle is said to be cooperating with police as they continue their investigation into the deadly incident.