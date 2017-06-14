Motorcycle rider sustains serious injuries in Mississauga crash
A motorcycle involved in a serious collision in Mississauga late Tuesday night is shown. (Tom Podolec)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 6:12AM EDT
A motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital following a crash in Mississauga late Tuesday night.
It happened near Brittania Road and Convair Drive shortly before 11 p.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that the rider lot control of the bike while negotiating a curve.
He was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.