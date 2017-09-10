

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 31-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Bowmanville early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after midnight near King Street East and Liberty Street South.

Police say a male motorcyclist from Toronto was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on King Street when he failed to negotiate a bend in the road. The motorcycle collided with a hydro pole and the driver was thrown from the bike.

The motorcycle and the broken hydro pole caught fire following the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to Lakeridge Health in Bowmanville but was later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital, where he is receiving treatment for critical injuries.

Police are investigating the collision but speed is believed to be a factor.

Durham Regional Police Service’s traffic services unit and collision investigation unit attended the scene this morning and are probing the circumstances around the crash.

The area is closed to traffic as hydro crews repair the damaged pole.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Det.- Const. Tracy Gibbins at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5227 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.