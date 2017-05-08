A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being pinned beneath a car in North York on Monday evening.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard around 6 p.m. 

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto police.  

There is no word on the motorcyclist's age or gender. 

Emergency crews are on scene. 

The roadway is closed due to a police investigation. 

TTC has diverted buses -- 96 Wilson, 165 Weston Road North, 186 Wilson Rocket -- in the area. 

More to come…