Motorcyclist critically injured in North York crash
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 6:46PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 8, 2017 6:52PM EDT
A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being pinned beneath a car in North York on Monday evening.
The multiple-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard around 6 p.m.
The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto police.
There is no word on the motorcyclist's age or gender.
Emergency crews are on scene.
The roadway is closed due to a police investigation.
TTC has diverted buses -- 96 Wilson, 165 Weston Road North, 186 Wilson Rocket -- in the area.
More to come…