

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being pinned beneath a car in North York on Monday evening.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard around 6 p.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto police.

There is no word on the motorcyclist's age or gender.

Emergency crews are on scene.

The roadway is closed due to a police investigation.

TTC has diverted buses -- 96 Wilson, 165 Weston Road North, 186 Wilson Rocket -- in the area.

More to come…