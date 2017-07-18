

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 70-year-old man is dead after a dump truck and a motorcycle collided at a busy intersection in Bloor West Village Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Bloor Street West and Jane Street at around 3 p.m.

“It appears that the motorcyclist was in the left-turn lane to go north on Jane with the dump truck and for some reason that we’re going to get to the bottom of, the dump truck essentially rear-ended and ran over the motorcyclist,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

“We’re still working on trying to piece together and figure out the cause of exactly what happened here,” Moore said.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the fatal collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video to contact investigators.