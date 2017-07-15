Motorcyclist dead after Gravenhurst collision
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 9:16PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has been pronounced dead in hospital after a collision with a minivan in Muskoka.
The collision happened on Muskoka Road 169 near Readman Road in Gravenhurst, Ont. at around 6 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The man’s identity has not been released so far.