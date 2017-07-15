

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist has been pronounced dead in hospital after a collision with a minivan in Muskoka.

The collision happened on Muskoka Road 169 near Readman Road in Gravenhurst, Ont. at around 6 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The man’s identity has not been released so far.