

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A motorcyclist was injured early Wednesday morning after a collision in Scarborough.

Police say it happened near Neilson and Ellesmere roads shortly after midnight.

A motorcycle and a car collided in the area and police say the motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads were shut down for the police investigation but have since reopened.

The car involved in the crash remained on the scene and police say they do not believe alcohol is a factor in the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.