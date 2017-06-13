

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a collision in Mississauga late Tuesday.

The crash happened between a motorcycle and vehicle around 10 p.m. along Derry Road at Columbus Road.

The rider was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel Regional Police told CP24.

The other driver suffered minor injuries, investigators said.

The major collisions bureau took over the investigation.

Derry Road is closed between Dixie and Tomken roads.