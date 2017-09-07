Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with school bus in Scarborough
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 7:59AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 7, 2017 8:27AM EDT
A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he collided with a school bus in Scarborough this morning.
Police say the collision occurred in the area of Morningside Avenue and Ling Road, near Lawrence Avenue East, shortly before 7:30 a.m.
The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a trauma centre.
It is not clear if any children were on the bus at the time of the collision.
Police are continuing to investigate.