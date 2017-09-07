

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he collided with a school bus in Scarborough this morning.

Police say the collision occurred in the area of Morningside Avenue and Ling Road, near Lawrence Avenue East, shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a trauma centre.

It is not clear if any children were on the bus at the time of the collision.

Police are continuing to investigate.