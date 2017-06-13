

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A motorcyclist is seriously injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in Eatonville on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Grove and Burnhamthorpe roads when a motorcycle struck a car.

The rider was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.

There is no word on the victim’s age or gender.

Investigators have closed westbound Martin Grove Road at Burnhamthorpe Road.

TTC service is diverting in the area due to an ongoing police investigation.