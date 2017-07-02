

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Pickering, Ont. on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. along Highway 407 near the Lake Ridge Road overpass.

The rider was without vital signs when emergency crews arrived on scene, Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says.

The victim has been rushed to hospital. There is no update on their current condition.

Westbound Highway 407 is closed, along with two eastbound lanes. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, Schmidt explained.