

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- A funeral service in Montreal for three of the six men shot to death in a Quebec City mosque is running late as people continue to file into an arena for the ceremony.

Several thousand people are on the floor of the Maurice-Richard Arena and many more are in the stands to pay their respects to Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti.

The caskets for the three men are draped in wreaths and the flags of their homelands.

Thabti, 44, was a pharmacist of Tunisian origin who had three children; Belkacemi, a 60-year-old father of two, was from Algeria and was a professor at Universite Laval; and Hassane, 41, was from Algeria. He was a father of three and worked in information technology for the provincial government.

There will also be prayers at the service for the three other victims -- Azzeddine Soufiane, Mamadou Tanou Barry and Ibrahima Barry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard will be among those who will speak to the mourners.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume will also speak.

Another ceremony is also expected in Quebec City on Friday.

The shooting in the mosque on Sunday has highlighted the fact the provincial capital doesn't have a place to bury people of the Muslim faith.

The head of a non-profit Islamic burial association says the five Muslim cemeteries in Quebec are all located in the Montreal area.

Hadjira Belkacem says families of Muslims who die outside Montreal have to deliver the body for burial in Quebec's largest city or pay thousands of dollars to have it shipped to the deceased's country of origin.

The six victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending prayer. Authorities have refused to specify what type of firearm was used in the mass shooting.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was arrested Sunday night following the massacre in which 19 people were also wounded, including two who were still in critical condition on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bissonnette was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.