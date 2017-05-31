

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 30-year-old moving company employee is facing charges and others are sought in relation to a scheme where a moving company allegedly overbilled clients and held their belongings hostage when they refused to pay.

Acting TPS Insp. Ian Nichol said that in April of 2017, two families came forward to police with complaints against Green Moving, Ryder Moving and Landmark Van Lines, all based in Toronto.

He said the families sought out quotes from the companies for moves from Alberta to the Maritimes.

After receiving quotes for the service online, both families accepted and had movers take their belongings away.

Receiving a quote online should have been a red flag to the victims, Nichol told reporters Wednesday.

“Legitimate companies don’t provide you a legitimate estimate over the web – you need to have them inspect the load at the scene.”

Nichol said that in both instances, moving company employees allegedly exaggerated the weight of goods moved in an attempt to increase their fee.

Nichol said in one case, the company quoted a family $2,700 but then billed them $14,000.

When the families refused to pay the inflated fee, company representatives allegedly held their belongings in Ontario, and in one instance threatened to destroy their property if they didn’t pay up.

“You cannot use a person’s property as leverage to negotiate a price,” Nichol said.

Nichol said the suspects would use various company names and aliases to confuse victims and law enforcement.

On May 17, Toronto police, RCMP and Ontario government officials raided a warehouse in Scarborough and allegedly located the belongings of both families inside.

All property has since been returned and both families were finally able to complete their cross-country moves.

On May 24, a suspect identified as Burak Ozgan was arrested.

He was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of extortion.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on July 4.

Nichol said he is not believed to be the leader of this alleged scheme and others are sought.

Other victims are also sought.

“I believe this has been going on for a long time and I believe there are other victims,” Nichol said, adding it is believed other victims may also reside outside the province.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7300.