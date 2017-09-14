Multi vehicle crash closes northbound Highway 400 in Vaughan
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 10:30PM EDT
The northbound lanes of Highway 400 have been shut down due to a collision scene involving at least five vehicles.
Vaughan Fire Services said the highway was closed between Major Mackenzie Drive and Teston Road.
Authorities have not disclosed any injuries but reports from the scene suggest two people had to be extricated from their vehicles.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the highway.