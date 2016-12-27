

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





One person has been transported to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.

Paramedics were called to the ramp from the southbound lanes of Highway 427 to Eglinton Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicated that as many as 20 vehicles were involved in the collision, police said.

Five people sustained minor injuries, paramedics said. One person has been transported to hospital.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

Since around 7:30 p.m., there have been more than 70 collisions in the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said shortly before 10 p.m.