

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police in Quebec City say several people are dead and injured following a shooting at a mosque.

People were gathered for prayers Sunday evening when the shots rang out.

The mosque said that five people were killed in the attack. However police have not confirmed the number of casualties.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and there may be a third suspect outstanding, police told CTV News.

In a tweet at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Quebec City police said that the situation was “under control” and that all occupants had been evacuated.

Local police said that the RCMP and Quebec provincial police are assisting them with the investigation.

This is not the first time the mosque has been targeted. In June, someone left a pig’s head on the steps, wrapped in cellophane and ribbons.

Quebec Premier Phillipe Couillard took to Twitter Sunday night to condemn the attack.

“Québec rejects categorically this barbaric violence,” he wrote. “All our solidarity to the families of the victims, the injured and their families.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted condolences to the victims and their families.

“Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families,” Trudeau wrote.