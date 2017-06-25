

Web Staff, CP24.com





At least two people are dead following a late-night collision in Mississauga.

It happened near the Queen Elizabeth Way and Winston Churchill Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m.

Peel police said they were dealing with multiple fatalities but could not provide any description of those deceased.

Peel Paramedic Services said they transported two people to hospital, one with critical injuries and that there were two other people who remained injured at the scene.

Few other details have been released so far.