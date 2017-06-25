Multiple fatalities after Mississauga collision
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:59PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 12:03AM EDT
At least two people are dead following a late-night collision in Mississauga.
It happened near the Queen Elizabeth Way and Winston Churchill Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m.
Peel police said they were dealing with multiple fatalities but could not provide any description of those deceased.
Peel Paramedic Services said they transported two people to hospital, one with critical injuries and that there were two other people who remained injured at the scene.
Few other details have been released so far.