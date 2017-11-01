

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Multiple fatalities have been reported after a crash involving at least 14 vehicles on Highway 400 south of Barrie late Tuesday night.

It happened on the northbound lanes of the highway north of Highway 88 at around 10:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that traffic had slowed down along the highway due to a collision further north when the pileup happened.

Schmidt said that numerous transport trucks, including at least two fuel tankers, were involved in the crash. Schmidt said that “massive fireballs and massive explosions” reduced most of the vehicles to “shells” with “nothing left.”

“It is absolutely devastating. I don’t think I’ve been to a scene that was as incredibly devastating as what this is,” he told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

One witness who spoke with CP24 at the scene said that he saw one transport stuck collide with the back of another truck that was carrying vehicles, causing a chain-reaction collision. .

“The transport truck literally rolled right up the vehicle transport,” the man said. “After that I heard some popping sounds and then a loud explosion right above the roof of my vehicle. I got out and just looked back. It was just one explosion after another.

Schmidt said that both fuel trucks were “consumed by fire” following the crash.

He said that officials do not yet have a firm number of fatalities or injuries as a result of the fire and may not have one for some time.

“We have our support team going through the whole area to determine whether or not there are other victims we are yet to identify and account for,” he said.

Highway 400 is closed in both directions between Highway 88 and Highway 89.

Schmidt said that the highway itself likely sustained damage in the fire, meaning that the closure could remain in effect for an extended period of time.