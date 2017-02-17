Multiple horses unscathed after fire at Pickering barn
Firefighters battle a blaze at a barn in Pickering early Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 5:42AM EST
A number of horses escaped injury after a fire tore through a barn in Pickering shortly after midnight.
The blaze broke out inside the barn near York Durham Line and 16th Avenue at around 12:50 a.m. and quickly engulfed the structure.
Pickering Fire Services says that crews were able to put out the blaze a short time later.
No injuries were reported.
It is not clear how many horses were in the barn.