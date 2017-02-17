

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A number of horses escaped injury after a fire tore through a barn in Pickering shortly after midnight.

The blaze broke out inside the barn near York Durham Line and 16th Avenue at around 12:50 a.m. and quickly engulfed the structure.

Pickering Fire Services says that crews were able to put out the blaze a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

It is not clear how many horses were in the barn.