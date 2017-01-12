

The Canadian Press





MARKHAM, Ont. - York regional police says they're dismantling a drug lab found in a house north of Toronto.

Const. Laura Nicolle says officers went to the Markham, Ont., home on Thursday to execute a search warrant in a theft investigation and discovered what they believed to be a clandestine drug lab.

Investigators say nearby home have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Police say clandestine drug labs can pose serious risks, including fires and explosions due to the dangerous nature of chemicals used in the production of illicit drugs.