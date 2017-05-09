

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Multiple people have been taken to hospital after a shooting incident on a quiet residential street in Hamilton.

Officers responded to a home on Holly Avenue shortly after 9:20 a.m. after receiving a number of calls from witnesses.

Const. Steve Welton told CP24 that police originally received a report of a break-and-enter, but they became aware of a firearm incident after arriving on-scene.

All of the injured were taken to hospital to be treated. However the extent of their injuries is not yet knownand police would not say how many people are being treated.

Welton said two people are currently in custody, but the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

“This is a quiet street across the street from a community park,” Welton said.

He added that while the investigation is still in its early stages, he doesn’t believe it was random.

Police are expected to remain at the scene for some time as they investigate.

“We’re going to be holding the scene down here and looking to speak with witnesses,” Welton said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward to speak with police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.