

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say multiple people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan this morning.

It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. near Keele Street and Rivermede Road.

Police say multiple people have suffered serious injuries following the crash but their condition is not known at this time.

The police service's Major Collision Investigation unit has been notified.

Keele Street is closed in both directions from highway 7 to Bowes Road as police investigate.\

Speaking to CP24 Tuesday morning, Sgt. Kelly Bachoo said police expect roads will be closed in the area for several hours and officers are advising motorists to expect delays.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call investigators with York Regional Police.