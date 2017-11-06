

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Murray Koffler, the founder of Shoppers Drug Mart, has died at the age of 93, according to Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Toronto-born Koffler was a pharmacist when he founded Shoppers in 1962.

The chain was taken over in 1978 by Imasco Ltd. and later acquired by Loblaw in 2014 for $12.4 billion.

Loblaw spokesman Kevin Groh said that while Koffler was not involved in the chain's day-to-day business for many years, his legacy is reflected in the company's stores and the philanthropic spirit behind its support for women's health.

After Koffler witnessed his wife Marvelle's follow-up treatment for breast cancer at New York's Evelyn Lauder Breast Centre, the couple decided Canada needed a similar centre, so they founded the Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre in Toronto.

Koffler's philanthropy was also instrumental in the creation of the University of Toronto's Koffler Institute of Pharmacy, as well as the school's Koffler Student Centre.